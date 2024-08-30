Ekiti restates commitment to due diligence, transparency, accountability in public funds

… Says N1.189billion projects carried out by direct labour

Ekiti State Government has restated its commitment to due diligence, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

The State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun who gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, said the claim by an online publication suggesting that Government awarded contracts worth N1.189billion to Permanent Secretaries, General Managers and Directors General of Government Agencies is very misleading and deceitful.

Olatunbosun emphasized that the clarification became necessary in order to set the record straight and correct the false impression dished out by the online publication that is capable of causing distrust, disaffection, anxiety and possible strife if not addressed.

The Commissioner wondered why the publication downplayed the fact that the procurement process it referred to was conducted under strict guidelines of Direct Labour Procurement Law of the State and involved amounts well below thresholds allowed by the law.

He stressed that the Direct Labour Procurement Laws were established to ensure that procurement activities are conducted transparently, efficiently, and within the bounds of fiscal responsibility.

Olatunbosun explained that “the Direct Labour Procurement method is principally designed for projects that require urgent attention, and it is well-regulated to prevent any form of abuse or misallocation of resources.

“All contracts awarded through this process have been thoroughly vetted, ensuring that they meet the necessary requirements and contribute to the public good without exceeding the legally permissible financial limits.

“It’s important to understand that the Permanent Secretaries involved in these processes are not beneficiaries of the contracts.

“Rather, they are the custodians, as Accounting Officers of their respective MDAs, that shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that public procurement adheres to the highest standards of accountability and transparency.

“Any suggestion that they are personally benefiting from these contracts is not only inaccurate but also undermines the integrity of the civil service.”

He noted that information on the website of the State Bureau of Public Procurement that was misrepresented by the publication to the public clearly stated the specific purpose of the projects, adding that the project involving the Ministry of Transportation comprised the internal electrification and installation of 1MVA,33/0.415kva transformer at the State Cargo Airport while that of the Ministry of Investment, Trade, Industries and Cooperatives was for empowerment of skilled-workers through training and securing Trade Test Certificate for artisan groups in the state and the State Electricity Board were to handle repair of damaged transformer at Falegan as well as install relief transformer at Olaoluwa/Orisun Egbewa communities along Ilawe road in the State capital.

Reiterating the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in all procurement processes, Olatunbosun appealed to newsmen to avoid misrepresentation of facts to the public stressing the need to be thorough to avoid distortion of facts.

“We remain committed to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in all our procurement processes.

“Any inquiries into these matters will reveal that we have strictly followed due process, in line with the provisions set out by the government. We welcome any further scrutiny or independent review to verify these facts”, he stated.

