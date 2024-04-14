Ekiti launches pre-hiking of Africa’s first plane crash site

In an effort to preserve the historical significance of Africa’s first plane crash site, the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development in collaboration with Agbo-Veterinary and Environmental Consult and Discover Ekiti Tourism Club has organised an exciting pre-hiking event at Okelapa, Ikogosi Ekiti.

A statement by the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development revealed the pre-hiking event took place on Saturday.

The memorable event was sponsored by ALLUVIUM, a leading IT Team, which offers the best Atlassian tool capabilities, ITSM offerings, and DevOps Engineering and Engineers.

The event, which took place in Ikogosi Ekiti was hosted by Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Director-General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development.

It had in attendance the Chairman of Iyometa Local Council Development Area, Dr. Leye Adeniji; High Chief Ayo Ademilua; Asaoye of Ogotun, Dr. Babajide Agboola; Adegboyega Morakinyo, Executive Secretary, EKBTD; Peculiar Ekiran, Special Assistant, EKBTD; Ronke Dahunsil Hajia Bolaji Adebayo Tawakalit; and a delegation from ALLUVIUM.

Ojo-Lanre said the primary purpose was to call attention to the importance of preserving the remnants of a World War II plane that crash-landed on April 12, 1942 at Okelapa, Ikogosi Ekiti.

He highlighted the historical significance of the crash site, emphasising the need for international cooperation in preserving this important piece of World War II history.

He particularly called on the European Union, United States of America, Germany, Japan, Britain, and France to contribute their expertise and resources towards safeguarding this unique historical monument.

The pre-tour hiking event attracted a diverse group of participants, including scholars, historians, adventure seekers and eco-tourism enthusiasts.

Participants embarked on a thrilling hike to Oke Balu, the sacred hill where the crash site is located.

The hike provided an opportunity for attendees to appreciate the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape while immersing themselves in the rich history of the area.

The Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, along with its partners, Agbo-Veterinary and Environmental Consult and Discover Ekiti Tourism Club, ensured that all necessary safety measures were in place during the pre-hiking event.

Expert guides were on hand to provide information about the crash site and its historical context.

This pre-hiking event is a prelude to the full-scale hiking and preservation project planned for Okelapa, Ikogosi Ekiti.

The project aims to create a sustainable eco-tourism site, preserving the heritage of the crash site, and providing educational and recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

Ojo-Lanre said the Ekiti State Government is committed to working with international partners, organisations and stakeholders to achieve this goal.

As plans progress, he said, the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development will continue to engage with relevant authorities, historical societies and preservation organisations to ensure the successful realisation of the project.

Furthermore, he said the government welcomes contributions from well-meaning individuals, organisations and governments to support the preservation efforts.

The Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development is dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage and natural resources of Ekiti State.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, the Bureau seeks to position Ekiti State as a premier destination for heritage tourism.