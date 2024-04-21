Ekiti declared ‘Most Active Tourism State in Nigeria’

Ekiti State was on Friday declared the “Most Active Tourism State in Nigeria 2023” at the 10th Wonders of the World Expo at the National Museum in Onikan, Lagos.

The declaration was made at the award which recognises remarkable efforts by states in transforming the tourism sector.

The President of Travellers Awards, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, shared his insights into the incredible tourism revolution that has taken place in Ekiti State over the past eight months.

Prior to this period, Ekiti State was relatively inactive when it came to tourism, but all that changed with the onset of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration.

Under the visionary leadership of Governor Oyebanji, Ekiti State embarked on a journey of tourism development that surpassed all expectations.

Notable achievements included the establishment of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism, deliberate efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure through planting tourism facilities, and the inauguration of an ultra-modern bus terminal.

Ekiti State has also positioned itself as a prime destination for hosting prestigious events such as the 2023 NATOP AGM and the Africa Tourism Climate Action Forum Summit.

These initiatives have not only showcased the state’s potential, but also attracted significant attention from the tourism community.

Additionally, Ekiti State has prioritised the preservation and promotion of its rich cultural heritage.

This dedication led to the creation of the Adire Ekiti Hub, a centre dedicated to the renowned indigenous Adire fabric.

The state has also commenced production of the Ekiti State Tourism Master Plan, paving the way for cohesive tourism development strategies.

The Governor has also instituted the Olowe Arts Foundation in honour of the late world’s notable palace sculptor, Olowe of Ise.

The government’s commitment does not end here.

Governor Oyebanji has expedited the work on the Ekiti Cargo Airport, further opening up opportunities for international travel and commerce.

The Governor’s personal involvement in leading a hiking expedition to the breathtaking Abanijorin Rocks has also highlighted the magnificent natural landscapes that Ekiti State has to offer.

The esteemed award was received by Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development, Ekiti State.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished presenters, including the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, who commended Ekiti State for its proactive stance and achievements in tourism.

Renowned travel experts, Nneka and Isaac Moses of Goge Africa, also attested to witnessing the tremendous tourism revolution in Ekiti State firsthand.

Their testimony further solidifies the recognition bestowed upon Ekiti State as the Most Active Tourism State in Nigeria.

This award is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of the government and tourism authorities in Ekiti State, but also a catalyst for the state’s future growth and development.

Travelers from far and wide are now drawn to experience the enchanting beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality that permeate every corner of Ekiti State.