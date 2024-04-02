EKEDC restates commitment to improved service delivery through infrastructural development

On March 16, 2024, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company commissioned a state-of-the-art 2 X 20 MVA Randle Injection Substation for customers within the Surulere axis of its franchise area. The substation which adds about 30 Megawatts of power to that area will provide relief for existing substations thereby removing the possibility of load-shedding.

At the commissioning, the Company reiterated its commitment to completing such projects to the delight of its teeming customers.

The Company stated that it is imperative to have such projects at every large customer cluster to match the expansion rate being experienced everywhere. The Lekki-Epe corridors have always been a source of concern to the company owing to the rate at which buildings, both residential and commercial are springing up every minute.

At a recent joint customer engagement forum with the electricity industry regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), EKEDC committed to bridging the metering gap entirely by 2028 with a realistic and achievable plan of metering 120,000 customers yearly within the next five years. The plan was sectioned into each district with the Company’s network putting the number of single-phase and three-phase meters to be installed.

The power utility firm receives between 12 and 15% of the available power from the grid with just a little over 500 Megawatts during stable periods also has many innovative solutions aimed at augmenting the allocation up its sleeves with partnerships with Independent Power Producers. Recall that EKEDC stated that it had a bilateral agreement with Niger Delta Power Holding Company for the supply of 100 Megawatts apart from the allocation from the grid. This arrangement is currently on hold due to liquidity constraints, but talks are underway to resuscitate the arrangement and increase it. This was disclosed during the working visit of the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu to EKEDC headquarters in March 2024.

The firm also partnered with Elektron Energy in 2023 to deliver a 30 Megawatts gas-fired embedded power generation project in Victoria Island, Lagos. This will add a stead and uninterruptible 30 Megawatts to customers within the Victoria Island axis for improved power supply. While this project is ongoing, the company is also in talks with other Independent Power Producers to improve power supply to Lekki customers as the demand for improved power supply increases.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of EKEDC, Dr Dere Otubu also gave his word on behalf of the top hierarchy of the Company to improve power supply to customers across the EKEDC network. He mentioned in his speech that the Agbara community is next in line to witness what was witnessed by the people of Surulere during the commissioning of the Randle Injection Substation. He further mentioned the challenges faced in the Lekki-Epe corridors and stated the steps undertaken by the company.

Chief Adelabu during his working visit commended EKEDC for its strides towards improved service delivery, infrastructural upgrades and customer satisfaction and charged the company to do more in terms of its capacity to distribute power to customers. He noted that the Federal Government is set to make EKEDC a model distribution company to others while the FG works on increasing generation and transmission capacities. He urged the company to be ready to work with the FG in solving the electricity puzzle in the coming months.

EKEDC responded by stating some of the ongoing projects that will help the offtake of additional power supply to customers, and they include the construction of a new Festac III 33kV feeder, the construction of an additional 15MVA; 33/11kV Power Transformer at the Lekki Injection Substation, the construction of a new 33kV Aluminium Underground Cable with Outdoor Bay, the upgrade of Agungi Injection Substation to 2 X 15MVA, among others. Other projects include the construction of new 33 and 11 KVA lines while massive rehabilitation of current feeders is ongoing.

Moreover, EKEDC’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure upgrades; the Company is equally focused on augmenting the quality of its services to foster customer satisfaction. Understanding that consumer-centricity is paramount in today’s service landscape, EKEDC has instituted various customer-oriented initiatives designed to streamline processes and enhance user experience. These include the implementation of digital platforms for bill payment and query resolution, the establishment of dedicated customer service centres, and the deployment of rapid response teams to address service disruptions promptly. By prioritizing customer needs and feedback, EKEDC aims to cultivate a culture of transparency, responsiveness and accountability, thereby fostering trust and goodwill with its customers.