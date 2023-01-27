EKEDC decries public assault on its staff

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has condemned the incessant attacks against its staff and described the action as barbaric.

This was made known in a statement issued and shared with the press on Thursday by the management of the DisCo.

The statement was in response to the frequency of attacks on its staff, most recently at Ajegunle Zone and Royal Palm Will Estate, which led to the arrest of individuals found guilty of the attacks.



The statement was signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, who expressed the displeasure of the Company and reiterated that EKEDC will continue to employ a cordial process of engagement with its customers and stakeholders and continue to find amicable ways of complaints resolutions as it affects communities and customers.



Idemudia further reiterated that EKEDC will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law in dealing with erring customers and members of the public that take the law into their hands through assaults on our staff and officials.



Idemudia said: “While we understand that sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff are completely irrational, irresponsible, and unproductive, especially where EKEDC has provided multiple channels through which customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our services.

“We have videos of our staff being chased with a pole in an incident that led to multiple injuries, nothing justifies this action as it is barbaric.”



He said where these attacks persist, EKEDC in line with her obligation to provide service under a conducive atmosphere to its customers, will as a matter of course continue to escalate such matters to law enforcement agencies.



He added: “We wish to therefore urge all stakeholders, community leaders, leaders of youth groups, and all persons of interest to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagements as all parties are deserving of reciprocal respect and regard as espoused by all laws.”



Idemudia further explained that while there may be concerns and disputes arising from complaints and service issues, EKEDC remains committed to finding long-lasting and mutual resolutions in the equitable interests of all parties.