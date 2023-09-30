Eight of 25 kidnapped church members escape – Ondo Amotekun

Eight of the twenty-five kidnapped choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure , the state capital, have escaped from their abductors

Recall that the Choir members were abducted around 3 pm on Friday while travelling to Ifon in the Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony.

The Owo-Ifon-Benin highway which is in a deplorable state is notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the Commander, of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the escape of eight of the abducted victims to vanguard in Akure, the state capital

Adeleye said that personnel of Police Anti Kidnapping, Amotekun Corps in conjunction with the Nigeria Army are on the kidnapper’s trail in Owo/Ose axis to ensure that remaining victims are released.

Meanwhile, report had that members of the Church, have embarked on marathon prayers for the release of the victims.

Recall that the vehicle conveying the victims was abandoned on the highway after they were marched into the thick forest by the kidnappers.

The state police command has confirmed the abduction of the victims.

Image maker for the command, Funmi Odunlami, said the vehicle conveying the victims with the inscription of the church, was abandoned around the Elegbeka area, in lfon.

Odunlami added, “The Police Anti kidnapping squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all involved in the crime.”