Eid-el-Maulud: Adeleke tasks Muslims on togetherness, faith

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has called on Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to further sow the seed of peace and unity, noting that the key to a sustainable world is harmony and cohesion.

The Governor who referred to the birth of Prophet Muhammad as a moment of profound significance for the Muslim ummah, said the guiding light which the Holy Prophet serves to humanity must not be lost on every Muslims.

While congratulating Muslims in the state on the commemoration, Governor Adeleke charged them to be guided by the exemplary life of compassion, justice, giving, kindness and humility that defined the Holy Prophet in all conducts.

He urged Muslims to take note of the message of love, peace and unity that characterized the life of Prophet Muhammad, adding that “we must work on ourselves to embrace our individual differences and pursue a harmonious coexistence with our neighbours, irrespective of colour, faith, and tongue.”

Also Read:

The Governor called on Osun people to use the moment of the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to pray for Allah’s divine intervention in overcoming all personal and collective challenges so that Osun will thrive in line with our expectations.

He prayed that this celebration shall herald renewed commitment to peace and progress of not just our communities, but also Osun state and Nigeria as a whole.