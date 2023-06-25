Eid-el-Kabir: TRACE warns motorists against speeding, alcoholic drinking

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) has warned motorists against speeding and drunk driving to prevent accident during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

TRACE Area Commander, Ogun West, Adekunle Ajibade gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Ota, Ogun State.

Muslim faithful are to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Wednesday and Thursday across the country.

Ajibade said that the warning was necessary since any life lost to road accident can not be replaced, while reiterating the need for motorists to be cautious during and after the celebration.

He also noted that rainy season always caused poor visibility, which sometimes leads to road crashes.

“We are appealing to motorists to refrain from reckless driving and adhere to average speed limit to avoid unnecessary loss of life during Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“In addition, motorists should not take the advantage of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to get drunk in order to minimise road crashes,” he said.

The TRACE boss admonished the public against blocking the highways while celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, noting that the highways were meant for everyone.

Ajibade said that the Corps Commander of TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, had directed all the commands to deploy personnel to work 24 hours toward ensuring free flow of traffic and to check the excesses of motorists.