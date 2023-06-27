Eid-el-Kabir: MAPAMA urges Muslims, Nigerians to recommit themselves, share love

As Muslims all over the world prepare for the 1445AH Eid-el-Kabir, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has urged the faithful to recommit themselves to Allah’s commandments, in all aspects of their daily life.

The National President of the organization, Prince Taofeek Oyeniyi made the call in a Sallah message he personally signed in Lagos Tuesday.

Oyeniyi affirmed that the commitment and dedication as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Ismail are pathways to the sought peace and success in this life and ultimately hereafter.

The statement titled: “Eid-el-Kabir: Period to Recommit on Allah’s Wills, Share Love, Give Charity” reads in part: “We should remember that Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Ismail totally submitted and committed themselves to Allah’s will. Although the experience at the beginning of their trial was tough, frightening and worrisome, but in the end, they became victorious!

“We should note that the success that emanated from their resilience, commitment and dedication to Allah’s desire are what we mark and celebrate today. I therefore urge fellow Muslim faithful to replicate the same in thoughts, conducts and daily interactions.

“Similarly, as we slaughter our sacrificial animals, we should, as Allah enjoined us in the Quran, be gripped by His fear. This fear is manifested in intention to always seek Allah’s pleasure in all our actions and dealings”.

Prince Oyeniyi called on Nigerian Leaders to prioritize the interest of the masses in all of their actions and policies, urging them to shun greed, crave and temptation to amass public wealth for personal use, as well as impunity, all of which are the misgivings that had frustrated the socio-economic development of the country in the past.

“Now, it’s time, Nigeria should and must rise again, and stop living under the guise of her old glory!” MAPAMA head restated.

While thanking Allah for witnessing the season, Oyeniyi urged Nigerians to embrace unity and spread it across board, charging Muslims to be the advocates of a united and peaceful Nigeria.

He also called on the faithful to share love and give charity ceaselessly, as much as they can, noting: “We can’t do less, as this is part of obligations rested on us as Muslims”.

He admonished that the significant lessons that come with the season should not be lost to its merry-makings, wishing Muslims a blissful Salah and the country a prosperous future.