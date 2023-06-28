Eid-el-Kabir: CDS salutes troops, tasks them on loyalty, dedication

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has felicitated the gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and their families on the this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the CDS expressed appreciation to the troops for their selfless sacrifice, commitment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country.

Musa said the troops had continued to make supreme sacrifices in the face of the challenges to peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

The sacrifices, according to him, is in tandem with the symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice, which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplified.

He reiterated his support to officers and men of the armed forces in the discharge of their constitutional duties across the nation.

Musa thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the military and commitment towards repositioning the economy and reforms in the security sector.

He pledged loyalty of the armed forces to the present administration.

The Defence Chief also felicitated all Nigerians on the Eid-el-Kabir festival and appreciated the support of all Nigerians to the military.

He urged them to continue to show more faith in the zeal and ability of the troops to effectively combating threats to the security and stability of the nation.

Musa added: “Your trust and confidence in our armed forces as collective partners and stakeholders in securing our nation cannot be overemphasised.

“The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians.”