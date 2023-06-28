Eid-el-Kabir: Bi-Courtney felicitates Muslims, unfolds OTP initiative

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited on Wednesday felicitated Muslims on the Eid-El-Kabir Festival as it unveiled plans to introduce On-Time-Performance to identify airlines that do not keep passengers waiting.

Its Head of Corporate Communications, Oluwatosin Onalaja, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

BASL is the operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two.

Onalaja said BASL would continue to provide additional operational support to all the airlines and other statutory regulatory agencies operating within the MMA2 to ease the burdens of flight delays and cancellations.

He assured Muslims and other travellers of maximum safety and security within and around the airport facility during and after the festivity.

Onalaja said Bi-Courtney had continued to invest heavily in infrastructure maintenance and human capital development of its workforce, to promote and sustain the safety and security of lives and property within and around the airport terminal.

He said: “In addition to the existing Customer Care Programme in the terminal, MMA2 is also working on the introduction of On-Time-Performance (OTP).

“The OTP is an initiative that will promote accountability and reward promptness for the airlines’ activities, so an airline is considered OTP Compliant, when it is able to operate its scheduled flights timeously.

“A flight is considered on time when it arrives and/or departs within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. Cancelled flights count as not-on-time flights.

“The OTP is calculated based only on flights that operate within the scheduled arrival and/or departure time, with minimal or zero cancellation.

“At the end of the day, the OTP-compliant airlines will be appropriately recognised and appreciated, to engender a culture of on-time performance among airlines at the MMA2 terminal.”

On safety and security, Onalaja said the company had a very large aviation security team, which it continues to train and retrain.

He said the company had also leveraged the expertise of the country’s various law enforcement agencies like the Police, Nigerian Air Force and Department of State Services for joint drilling and training.