Eid-el-Fitr: Taraba Governor-elect, congratulates Muslims on celebration

The Taraba Governor-elect, Agbu Kefas has congratulated the Muslim population in the state and Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr.

In a statement issued by his acting Senior Special Assistant on Online media, Oluwatosin Alex, Kefas described the occasion as one which demonstrates resilience, tenacity, steadiness and sacrifices after observing fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

He extolled some teachings of Ramadan while encouraging Muslims not to backtrack from the lessons learnt from Ramadan, as well as enjoined them to imbibe the lessons in their daily activities.

Similarly, Kefas encouraged every Nigerian to exhibit the teachings of the Holy month of Ramadan, stating that the crisis of Nigeria can be conquered through them.

‘’On this momentous occasion of Eid-El-Fitr, I congratulate the Muslim population in Taraba state and Nigeria.’’

‘’The successful completion of Ramadan demonstrates your resilience, tenacity, steadiness and sacrifices for our state, our country, our families, and yourselves.’’

‘’Some of the lessons, among many others that Ramadan teaches us is to show love to one another, share gifts to the needy and remember our loved ones in prayers.’’

‘’As the Ramadan season comes to a conclusion, I encourage us not to forget the teachings of the season. Let us continue to imbibe them in our daily activities, typify them in our relationship with one another.’’

‘’The teachings of Ramadan goes beyond the Islamic religion; every Nigerian should inculcate and uphold the lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan. The crisis faced in our great nation, Nigeria, can be conquered if we all exhibit the teachings of the Holy Month.’’

‘’As you celebrate today, I urge you to remember our great nation, Nigeria, in your prayers.’’

‘’On behalf of my family, I wish you all a joyful Eid-El-Fitr celebration’’, Kefas stated.