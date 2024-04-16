Eid-el-Fitr: President Tinubu returns to Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after the Eid celebrations in his Lagos State home.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed this with photographs shared on his X handle on Monday.

In the photographs, Governor Sanwo-Olu accompanied President Tinubu to the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State, where he boarded the plane to Abuja.

The Governor wrote: “As President Bola Tinubu makes his way back to Abuja after spending the Sallah break in Lagos, we bid him farewell.

“We are proud to always be home and to be able to offer our support.

“We convey our sincere and best wishes, Mr. President.”