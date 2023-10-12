EFCC recovers N27b, $19m from three money laundering cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has recovered N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33 from three dmoney laundering cases.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, made this known on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen in Lagos.

Oyewale, who addressed the newsmen on behalf of the EFCC acting Chairman, Abdukarim Chukkol, equally revealed that the anti-graft agency had seized several houses in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Cross River States, which are said to be proceeds of funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru power projects that were diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators.

He said: “In three different cases, the commission has recovered N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33.

“While ongoing recovery is being made, the commission’s works are progressing in line with our mandate as prevention initiatives, risk assessments and recovery efforts are being intensified.

“Petitions were received in respect of several public officials, some of them former governors, some former ministers, and some ministry officials, and investigations are ongoing on those petitions.

“However, details of their involvements and our investigations will soon be made public.

“Also, investigations are ongoing in respect of monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and Agriculture; procurement fraud actually.

“Funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects are diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators.

“For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered.

“The houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River States.”