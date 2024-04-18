EFCC declares ex-Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, wanted.

The EFCC declared Bello wanted on Thursday on its official Facebook page, which had a flyer accompanying it.

According to the anti-graft agency, he was declaredo wanted for offences relating to economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC said: “Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 billion.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabout should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station.”

The EFCC had sought to arrest Bello in his Abuja home on Wednesday.

A standoff that lasted about six hours followed the attempt.

Bello’s successor, Governor Usman Ododo, had to come to take away the former governor from the house.