EFCC arrests ‘Senator’ over alleged €5.7m internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a man who claimed to be a Senator, Ifechukwu Makwe, over an alleged €5.7 million internet fraud.

The Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, Makwe was arrested at Guzape area of Abuja following credible intelligence about his internet-related fraud activities.

Uwujaren said: “Upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect, bearing many aliases (Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, Dr. Bran), defrauded a Spaniard of €5.7 million.

“Makwe allegedly claimed to be a US Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and diplomatic solicitor, succeeded in defrauding his victim using fake identities.

“The suspect allegedly started defrauding the victim since 2013 when he first met her on social media.”

Uwujaren said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.