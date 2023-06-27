EFCC arrests 49 suspected internet fraudsters in Ekiti, Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 49 suspected internet fraudsters and cyber criminals.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said that 47 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in Ekiti State, while two were arrested in Oyo State for cybercrime.

Uwujaren said that the 47 suspects in Ekiti State were arrested on June 23 at Ikere Road and Iworoko areas of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He said the arrest followed intelligence on their alleged cyber fraud activities in the state.

The spokesperson said that two suspected cyber criminals were handed over to the commission by the Oyo State Police Command.

He added that 15 exotic cars, 16 laptops, 77 mobile phones and other incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

—