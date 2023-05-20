Edo: Three suspected cultists nabbed, pump action gun recovered

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspected cultists at Upper Sakponba in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Friday in Benin.

They are Bright Amadin, 34; Brown Amadin, 29; and Stanley Omoregie, 27.

According to Nwabuzor: “On 11/05/2023, the Officer in-charge of Command Intelligence Rapid Response Squad received information that some cultists who are members of manphite secret cult confraternity had planned to converge in an undisclosed location in Benin to carry out attack on their perceived rival secret cult members and to forcefully initiate innocent citizens in order to mark their anniversary.

“Immediately, the operatives commenced technical intelligence in order to foil their plans, and on 12/05/2023 at about 0230hrs, the operatives arrested three of the cult members at Okabere community, Upper Sakponba Road Benin.”

He listed the items recovered from them as: One Pump-Action gun, three live cartridges, and some clothes with manphite insignia.

Nwabuzor said the suspects had made statements and confessed to being members of the dreaded manphite secret cult.

He further said that concerted effort is ongoing to arrest other cult members at large, adding that soon, the suspects would be charged to court.