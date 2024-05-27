Edo Queens win first NWPL trophy

Edo Queens have emerged winners of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Women Football League for the first time.

The Benin-based ladies clinched the title following a 1-1 draw against Bayelsa Queens at the Super Six playoffs on Sunday.

Coach Moses Aduku’s side finished top of the NWFL Super Six playoff table in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with 10 points from four games to grab the title ahead of five other teams.

Emem Essien opened the scoring for Edo Queens with an acrobatic finish inside the box a minute before the half hour mark.

However, Bayelsa Queens rallied for an equaliser from Zainab Olopade equalising four minutes after the break.

Edo Queens will now represent Nigeria at the 2024 West Africa Zone B (WAFU-B) Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.

They will also have an opportunity to qualify for the fourth edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

In addition to the giant trophy, the Benin Arsenals received a cash prize of N10 million after securing 10 points.

The first runners-up, Rivers Angels, were awarded N5 million, edging out Bayelsa Queens, who received N3 million, due to their superior goals scored.

Both teams tied on nine points respectively.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa Amazons edged Confluence Queens 1-0 in the last game of the Super Six in Yenagoa.

It took Regina Omede’s second-minute goal to separate both sides in the North Central derby.

Nasarawa Amazons finished fourth with seven points, ahead of fifth-placed Heartland Queens and sixth-placed Confluence Queens, who ended the tournament with three points respectively.

On individual awards, FC Robo Queens’ Folashade Ijamilusi, who scored eight goals this season, won the season’s top goal scorer award.

She was ahead of Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens) and Ojiyovwi Kesiena (Nasarawa Amazons), both scoring seven goals each.

Rivers Angels’ Morufa Ademola was voted the goalkeeper of the season after her heroics led the Jewels of Rivers to a second-place finish at the season-ending Super Six.

The Fair Play award went to the hosts Bayelsa Queens, who finished third on the log.