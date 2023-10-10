Edo Deputy Governor, Super Eagles stars invited for Paris sports award

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has been officially invited by the organisers of the much-anticipated inaugural Nigeria-France Sports Award and Gala.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the event is expected to be a gathering of both past and present Nigerian athletes.

It will also include sports administrators and prominent media figures.

According to the invite, the unique sports event is designed to spotlight outstanding Nigerian athletes excelling in various sports on French soil and marks a historic first in Paris, the capital city of France.

Shaibu, the sports-loving Deputy Governor in Nigeria, is among sports personalities and selected Super Eagles stars to grace the occasion.

The Awards and Gala night would be a platform for recognising exceptional sportsmen and women as well as individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.

The organisers noted that Shaibu’s invitation was in recognition and appreciation of his immense contributions to the development of sports, especially football in Nigeria.

Other notable Nigerians invited are Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, Nigeria’s Ambassador to France; Dr. Hajo Sani, Ambassador Permanent Delegate to UNESCO: and Yussuf Alli, Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission.