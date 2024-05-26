Edo begins payment of N70,000 minimum wage

The Edo State Government has begun the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state this month.

The payment of the new salary was in fulfillment of the promise to increase the minimum wage to workers from May 2024.

It would be recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had during the inauguration of the Labour House in Benin announced the increment in workers’ minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000.

Obaseki said the increment was to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In a statement, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers had demonstrated the commitment of the Obaseki-led administration to the welfare of Edo State workers.

Nehikhare said: “The Edo government has paid the May salaries of workers in the state, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfillment of the promise made by Obaseki.

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to meet its statutory obligations even before the end of the month.”

The Commissioner urged the workers to be committed to their duties to reciprocate the gesture by the state government.