Edo 2024: Students beg catholic priest to join guber race

Some students in Edo on Monday joined the call by various groups and other notable citizens for Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan to contest the 2024 gubernatorial election

The students made the appeal in a colloquium organised by the National Association of Edo state students, University of Benin Chapter in Benin.

The theme of the colloquium was: the role of the Youths in National Development, using education and diversification of the economy as a case study.

The President of the association, Comrade Evans Ohiosun, who made the appeal on behalf of the students, stated that, with a man like Fr. Obinyan at the helms of affairs, the people would feel the positive impact of good governance.

Ohiosun described the priest as a good man, who has done a lot for humanity.

“Having spent over 10 years in the university parish as the priest, relating with the management, staff and students, the priest has displayed a high level of trust, competence and capacity to effectively manage human and material resources.

“Fr. Obinyan has continued to give Nigeria students hope through his various scholarship schemes,” he said.

According to him, “we have agreed to mobilise support for the priest if he agrees to contest the forthcoming Edo governorship election.”

Fr. Obinyan, the Guest Speaker at the colloquium, said in his lecture, titled ‘the role of students in nation building’, urged the students to see themselves as an integral part of nation building.

He admonished students to shun acts that were inimical to the society and enjoined them to work hard and imbibe the virtues of honesty, loyalty and integrity.

He, however, appealed to all stakeholders to set up special intervention funds to cater for the special needs of students, provide easy access to loans with low interest rate and flexible repayment schedule.