Edo 2024: INEC displays candidates list + All names that made it

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday displayed the list of governorship candidates of the 17 political parties contesting the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the INEC office in Edo State displayed the list on its notice board.

The same was also done by the electoral agency with Dr. Anugbum Onuoha as Resident Electoral Commissioner in all INEC offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Uwaifo Osaro is the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance; Social Democratic Party, Aner Abdullai Aliu; New Nigeria Peoples Party, Azena Azemhe Friday; and All Progressives Grand Alliance, Osifo Isiah.

Others are All Peoples Movement, Ugiagbe Odaro Syvelster; Areleogbe Amos Osalumese, All Peoples Party; Akhime kingson Afere, Action Democratic Party; African Action Congress, Udoh Obersifo David; and Zenith Labour Party, Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is Ighodalo Asuerinme; Boot Party, Osirame Edeipo; and Accord Party has Iyere Kennedy.

African Democratic Congress has Obazele Paul Agbone; Labour Party, Olumide Akpata Anthony; All Progressives Congress, Okpebholo Monday; Peoples Redemption Party, Key Patience Ndidi; and Young Progressive Party, Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan.

The INEC headquarters said the commission would publish the personal particulars of all the governorship candidates and their deputies.

This will be done by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the State Headquarters and the 18 local government offices across Edo State.

The commission in a statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, charged Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.

Olumekun said: “Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court.”

He said such legal action was in line with the Electoral Act 2022.