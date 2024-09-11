Edo 2024: Group demands neutrality, endorses Ighodalo

A socio-cultural group, Edo Vanguard for Development, has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party ticket of Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The EdoState development group prides itself for its advocacy for good governance, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

It said it was backing Ighodalo and his team after wide consultation among its members across the state and stringent scrutiny of the pedigree and credentials of the frontrunners in the election.

A statement by its Coordinator, Chief Victor Akhigbe, said it was endorsing Ighodalo above all other candidates on account his experience in both private and public service, international exposure, intellect, unblemished service record, social equity and the economic value he will bring to the state.

It said: “After a thorough examination of the contestants and their manifestos, we had no reservations endorsing Ighodalo-Ogie ticket because on the scale of probability, they sit above other candidates in terms of value addition, wealth creation and development which is what the state needs now.

“They will birth development in Edo especially in the area of quality education, affordable and accessible healthcare, industrialisation and youth and women empowerment.

“Ighodalo’s track record as former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and as someone who has sat on the Board of several organisations including multinationals lend him to the job of governor of Edo state.

“While we acknowledge that Governor Godwin Obaseki has done well particularly in the area of reforms which has positioned Edo as a frontline state in Nigeria with respect to automation of the processes of governance, we believe that Ighodalo has the clout and courage to leverage technology in the state to attract investments and accelerate infrastructure development and foreign direct investments.”

The group also demanded fairness, openness and justice from the Independent National Electoral Commission and the nation’s security agencies who will be mobilised for the election.

Akhigbe added: “INEC and security agents should realise that election is about the people.

“They should, therefore, create the environment for people to freely vote, for votes to count and for electoral officers to be able to discharge their duties without fear of intimidation and bullying.”

