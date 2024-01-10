Edo 2024: Clem Agba picks APC’s nomination form

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has purchased his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to enable him contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the scheduled September 21, 2024 election.

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, picked the form for Agba.

Idahagbon was handed the form by the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Suleiman Argungu, at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Agba was the first of the aspirants to cough out N50 million for the expression of interest form (N10 million) and nomination form (N40 million).

He consummated the most critical step in the leadership recruitment process on Day One of the exercise as indicated or prescribed in the party’s schedules for the primary election released by the national secretariat of the party.

The APC had on Wednesday flagged off the sale of nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election with Argungu presenting the first Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to the representative of the former Minister and frontline aspirant of the party, Prince Agba.