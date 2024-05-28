ECWA gets new president, Tinubu congratulates him

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Reverend Job Ayuba Bagat on his election as the President of The Evangelical Church Winning All.
Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
Reverend Bagat, who hails from Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is also an educationist, evangelist, and administrator.
Ngelale said in the statement on Monday: “The President wishes the Reverend more strength and renewed anointing as he takes up another mantle of stewardship in the vineyard of the Lord.”