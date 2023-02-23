Ebonyi lawmaker gifts alma mater auditorium

An Ebonyi State federal lawmaker, Iduma Enwo Igariwey, has joined his alma mater, Government Secondary School, Owutu Edda, in observing her 2023 annual inter-house competition.

The event was held Tuesday at the school’s premises in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It also featured the commissioning of an ultra modern auditorium/cafeteria built and donated to the school by the lawmaker.

Speaking during the event, Igariwey said he was moved by the deplorable infrastructural condition of the school, including the old, collapsed refectory, which formed part of the pride of structures in the school in his days.

He noted that his passion for the welfare of his alma mater and the need to reduce students sufferings enroute the school also made him to attract a road project leading to the school.

He commended the principal of the school for his commitment, dedication and cooperation with stakeholders to bring desired improvements in the school, adding that the school served as the nurturing ground for many prominent individuals.

Igariwey said: “My joy started from the gate when I discovered that the road project I attracted for the school is ongoing.

“I started my secondary schooling here in 1976, and I have a historic knowledge of what this school was.

“This is the school that made me what I am today.

“And there is hardly no prominent person in this area that does not have an experience with the school.

“So, whenever I do projects in this school, I always regard them as projects for the entire Edda Clan because this school represents the identity of Edda people as the first secondary school in this area in Nigeria’s hay days.

“So, my joy knows no bounds today as we commission this new auditorium to replace the old collapsed hall, which was our pride in those days.”

Igariwey called on all old boys of the school and other good spirited persons to put hands on deck for sustained infrastructural and general development of the school.

While undertaking to sponsor WAEC and NECO examination fees for all eligible Senior Secondary students of the school, Igariwey further called on the students and teachers not to relent in sporting activities as a tool for self reliance and national development.

The Principal of the school, Elder Nwaeze Imo Ibiam, earlier in his remarks, commended the lawmaker for majorly complementing the State Government’s input towards sustaining the school.

Ibiam appreciated Igariwey for his numerous interventions in the school, including renovation of the dormitory, donation of science equipments and other learning materials, donation of a Sienna bus to the school as well as mounting of solar street lights round the school premises.

He also appreciated the law maker for single handedly paying WAEC and NECO Senior Secondary examination fees for all eligible students of the school for two consecutive years.

He urged other alumnus of the school to tow Igariwey’s line in order to launch the school back to its prominent status.

The lawmaker representing Afikpo North/South FederalConstituency of Ebonyi State also at the event also donated 100 customised desks and chairs to the students as well as various cash rewards to winner houses and participants in the inter-house sports competition.

Igariwey later commissioned and handed over a motorised borehole with dual overhead tanks he constructed for the Amaukabi people of Owutu-Edda.

The traditional fathers and people of the area, in appreciation, crowned the representative and his wife, Florence, with a Chieftaincy title of “Okenwa” (Great Son) of Eddaland.

They also assured him of their total support back to the Green Chambers, based on his laudable performance.