Ebonyi at 22: Disregard opposition’s quest for single tenure – Umahi

Ebonyi people have been called on not to yield to the alleged antics of the opposition All Progressives Congress in the State regarding governorship succession and term limits in the State.

Governor David Umahi made the call while addressing the people during the grand finale of Nigeria’s 58 Independence anniversary and 22 years of Ebonyi State’s creation at the Pa Ngele Outta Township Stadium in Abakaliki.

Speaking against the backdrop of the general statements credited to almost all the opposition aspirants in the State, especially of the southern extraction, affirming to serve for only one term if voted into power, Umahi described such as great deceit.

He added that the statement was only a mischievous ploy to destabilize the existing equity standards in power rotation among the zones of the State.

Umahi noted that any opposition person voted into governorship in the State would surely insist on a second tenure, thereby jeopardizing the turn of the Northern Zone in general and the Abakaliki bloc in particular come 2019.

While he called on the Northern Zone to vigorously resist such attempt at shortchanging them, Umahi stressed that he was the only governor that would, in all sincerity, hand over to the bloc, come 2023.

Governor Umahi admonished Ebonyians to always be conscious of the fact that the birth of the State was necessitated by sacrifices of the past heroes such as the late Akanu Ibiam and charged the people to always stand against all forms of injustices capable truncating the dreams and aspirations of the patriachs.

Umahi said: “Let me also inform you that it is deceit at the highest level for anyone from the Southern Zone to promise to takeover and do only one tenure.

“Such person would definitely ask for a second tenure after 2023.

“I am the only one who would sincerely handover power to the Abakaliki bloc, particularly the Izzi people, in 2023.”

Umahi further rolled out his new visions for the State to include establishment of a world-class Teaching Hospital, more internal roads in Ikwo, Afikpo, Onueke, Ohaozara, Effium and others rapidly developing towns in the State.

He noted that his administration was set to achieve the complete reconstruction of the 199km Abakaliki ringroad and another one linking the entire Southern Zone of the State, adding that the State Government had fully completed 20km out of the road while another 5km has been earmarked for commencement.

While the Abakaliki-Afikpo and Abakaliki-Enugu roads would be dualized, Umahi emphasized that empowerment of citizens, industrialization of the State and welfare of citizens would receive greater attention in the coming years, assuring that all started and inherited projects in the State would be completed before March next year.

Umahi added: “Our vision in the months ahead would be in industrialization and wealth creation.

“Empowerment of citizens and welfare would be doubled in the coming year and we will lay foundation for the health care of our founding fathers.

“By the time I would be rounding off in 2023, I will bequeath to you the most beautiful capital city in Nigeria.”

Umahi encouraged Ebonyi people to forge ahead and ignore the evil machinations of his detractors.

The Chairman of the event and Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, in his remark thanked God for the continued existence of Nigeria as a nation in spite of all odds

Ogbu noted that the self-actualization of a people lies in the quality of its leadership, adding that Governor Umahi has demonstrated both ability and sagacity to continue to pilot the State to its desired height.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Elders Council, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu; the Secretary to the State Government, Hygenus Nwokwu; and the Director-General of Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo, on behalf of the North and Central senatorial zones of the State, insisted that equity must prevail over the the leadership of the State, adding that Umahi ‘s second tenure was not negotiable.

The event witnessed unprecedented turnout of schools, socio-cultural groups, town unions, labour unions and paramilitary organisations, who also featured in the march past in which the Governor took the salute.