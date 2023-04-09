Easter: Senator Abiru calls for tolerance, peaceful co-existence 

Senator Tokunbo Abiru (APC -Lagos) representing Lagos East district, has called for unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as Christians celebrated Easter.

Abiru, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun.

He admonished Christians to be steadfast in prayers for Nigeria and also emulate Jesus Christ in all their dealings.

According to him, divisive rhetorics and narratives that stoke religious tension and schism should be shunned.

Abiru thanked the Christian community for their overwhelming support in the last general elections and urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and not be despondent as better days lay ahead in the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

He expressed optimism that the incoming administration would strengthen the current trajectory of sustainable development and growth, amidst bold reforms.

“On behalf of my family, and the good people of the Lagos east senatorial district, I celebrate with our Christian brothers and sisters on the 2023 commemoration of Easter.

“This solemn commemoration of the Lord Jesus Christ’s death and his glorious resurrection, remains a key foundation of the Christian faith, and a seal of hope for believers.

“ I urge us all to emulate Jesus Christ in all our affairs with our neighbors and foster unity and peaceful coexistence.

“As we celebrate the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, I urge that we should remember our dear nation, Nigeria in prayers.

“I want to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to the christian community for their overwhelming support for my reelection, and all candidates of the APC in Lagos state.

“Fellow compatriots, better days are obviously ahead for our dear nation under the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidency.

“Our dear nation is fortunate to have a courageous leader and astute administrator at this critical juncture of our history.I wish you all, blissful Easter celebrations,” he said.