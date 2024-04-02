Easter: Revellers flood beach amid tough times

Fun seekers from different parts of the country on Monday thronged the Suntan Beach in Badagry, Lagos State to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Some of the revellers spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria at the beach, sharing their experiences and their thoughts.

Joseph Oliver, a resident of Agbara in Ogun State, said the beach visit was a yearly event for him and his family.

Oliver said: “Though we are experiencing economic hardship presently, I had to manage to save a little that I would use to celebrate the Easter holiday with my family.

“Despite the hardship, we still have to thank God for his protection over us and bring wives and children here to see nature at its best.

“We need to support the government of President Bola Tinubu in its renewed hope so that things will return to normalcy in the country.”

Christiana Adeleke, who came in from Igando in Lagos State, said she was always excited coming to celebrate Easter holiday with her three children at the beach.

Adeleke said: “Since I separated from my husband in 2019, I have made it a duty to come down to Suntan Beach to celebrate with my children because if there is life there is hope.

“However, I didn’t believe I would make it this year until God showed His mercy two days ago when a cheerful giver sent money to my account to celebrate with my children.

“The economic hardship is really affecting everyone, but I believe that God will use our President to change things in the country.”

Adeleke commended the Federal Government on the reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway, noting that they had a smooth ride from Festac Town to Badagry Roundabout.

She added: “We have never had a smooth drive from my residence to Badagry like this in the last 10 years.

“The reconstruction should be extended to Seme because from Badagry to Suntan Beach, the road is not good.”

Sewede Avoseh, a resident of Badagry, commended the administration of Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman, Badagry-West Local Council Development Area, for uplifting facilities at the beach.

Avoseh said: “We thank the chairman for creating a section for a bouncing castle and other playing things where our children are now playing instead of going into the ocean.

“Also, there is a Rosh Beach Resort on the beach, where people can enjoy themselves apart from going to swim inside the water.

“This is what has led to increase in the number of fun seekers that came this Easter holiday.”

NAN reports that some people used the avenue to display their trade and make money.

Audu Usman, a suya seller, said he had made good sales and prayed for such good fortune to continue.

NAN.