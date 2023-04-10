Easter: Police arrest 40 suspects in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it apprehended, Sunday, 40 suspected members of a criminal syndicate around Gishiri village.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

Adeh said contrary to insinuations in a trending video, the suspects were not randomly targeted, but arrested in an intelligence raid necessitated by complaints from three independent sources over unwholesome activities of the gang in Gishiri village.

According to her, the complainants fingered some ex-convicts namely: Awalu, Balo and Baba Ali, as the masterminds of the criminal gang.

She added that the suspects were alleged to have been involved in intimidation, attack, assault and robbery, as well as consumption and peddling of illicit drugs.

The spokesperson said that the gang members were also alleged to have on March 30, stabbed 10 residents, brutalised many, and vandalised vehicles in the community.

“They have no regards for elders and leaders of the community; creating a bad image for the community; they have no respect to custom and tradition.

“They attack and obstruct policemen or vigilante members from arresting any suspect when the need arises,” Adeh added.

The spokesperson said the operatives, having processed the intelligence, swung into action at about 00:30 to 02:30 am on April 9, and apprehended the 40 suspects from carefully marked black spots.

She said the suspects were repulsive and violent all through the process of arrest and while taking their statements at the police division headquarters.

She added that police personnel from Mabushi Division had to apply force in suppressing some of the suspects who revolted after being arrested in the intelligence-led raid.

According to her, the cut-to-suit narrative in the video in circulation was a scene of police officers trying to apply minimum force in restoring order.

“While the proportionality of the applied force is in question and has amounted to unprofessional conduct, the officers involved have been duly noted for sanction.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, and the leaders of the Gishiri community have commended the division and its leadership for promptly responding to public outcry and restoring order to the community.

“The suspects raided were immediately screened and those with prima facie cases will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations.

“While round-the-clock surveillance continues in the area to ensure that the restored order is sustained.

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard contrary and inciting accounts of the incident, remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighborhood to the police.

“They can report through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, or through the Public Complaint Bureau on: 0902 222 2352,” she added.