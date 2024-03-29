Easter: Lagos discounted food market to open on Good Friday

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that the state’s food discounted sales programme: “Ounje Eko,” which is held as a Sunday market, should take place on Friday (today), ahead of the Easter celebration.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Thursday.

This Friday is Good Friday, an occasion Christians observe to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, ahead of Easter Sunday.

Omotosho said that the governor’s directive on the opening of the Sunday Market on Friday was in the spirit of the Easter period.

Also Read:

He said food vendors would be at the 57 centres across the five divisions of the State, except the State Secretariat market, to sell various items at 25 percent less than the usual market prices.

On sale will be food items such as rice, beans, pepper, bread, eggs and garri.

The discount market is part of measures rolled out under the umbrella of EKO CARES to cushion the effect of the hard times on residents of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had promised that his administration, through the Special Dispensation Advisory Committee on Social Interventions, would work assiduously to ease the economic burden on Lagos State residents.

Other EKO CARES initiatives, which will be formally opened soon, cut across the health, education and transportation sectors.

The “Ounje Eko” Market pilot scheme, which began on March 17 2024, will continue after the Easter celebration.