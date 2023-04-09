Easter: Gov. Umahi calls for unity of purpose, felicitates Nigerians

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has felicitated with christians across the country on this year’s Easter celebration.

Governor Umahi described Easter as a period of mutual reconciliation and a season of reflection on the redemptive plan of God which is perfected through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a press release signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, Umahi urged Ebonyi people in particular, and Nigerians in general to take advantage of the celebration to forgive one another, promote peace, love and unity across all quarters.

Umahi noted: “Easter is a period of self-examination, a time to reflect on the enormity of God’s love manifested through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“It makes demand on christians in particular, and all Nigerians to forgive one another and promote only actions that would continue to strenghthen the peace and mutual understanding across all sections of the country.

The Governor further urged all Ebonyi people and Nigerians to join hands in love to support the incoming administrations in the country.

He prayed for sustained peace and prosperity of Ebonyi State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

“As a State, our strength lies in our unity of purpose as christians and our common identity as a people desirous of development.

“I therefore urge all Ebonyians to adopt this season to cement the bond of our relationship, forgiving one another and working together for the good of our cherished State.

“I wish all Ebonyians a very happy and rewarding Easter Celebration.

“Accept the assurance of my esteemed regards”, Umahi added.