Easter: Christ’s victory over death inspires hope of new Nigeria – Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has urged Christians to see the victory of Jesus Christ over death as a huge motivation that a new Nigeria is possible.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, on Saturday in Anambra State.

According to Obi, it is also a strong indication that Nigerians will surmount the existing challenges and sing the great alleluia in the end.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor said: “I join the global community of Christians, especially Christians in Nigeria, in celebrating Easter – the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“This great occasion brings to an end the Christian Lenten season of fasting, prayers and almsgiving, and ushers us into the season of glory and victory over death.

“For us in Nigeria, this very significant celebration holds vital promises of victory over our present myriads of challenges, if we do not despair.”

Obi said that Nigeria had continued to stagger under the heavy weight of high insecurity and other challenges that had pervaded every part of the national existence, adding: “Just as Our Lord Jesus, who made very painful sacrifices for the salvation of the world, which today we celebrate His glorious resurrection, we all must continue to labour in unity, for the good of our nation, knowing that our labours will not be in vain.”

Also Read:

He urged Christians, in the spirit of Easter, to continue to pray for God’s intervention in the country’s affairs, even as Nigerians laboured as humans.

“For the sake of our nation, God will crown our efforts with success and make a greater Nigeria even more possible, beyond our human efforts. I wish everyone a very Happy Easter celebration,” he said.