D’Tigress deserve national honours, SWAN hails team’s Olympics historic feat

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has commended the performance of the country’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, despite 74-88 quarter-final loss to USA.



SWAN President, Isaiah Benjamin, in a statement through the association’s Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo on Thursday reckoned that the rare feat by the team which beat top basketball nations – Australia and Canada, at Games deserve loud applause.



The President of SWAN while further assessing D’Tigress prowess in recent times, recommended that national honours vis-a-vis special reception be accorded the team that have made the country and Africa proud at the biggest stage, globally.



“As those who go beyond watching matches and competitions, the sporting media both in Nigeria and in other parts of the world, have been following and analysing the performance of our women basketball team with the various stakeholders attesting to how prolific D’Tigress have been even before the Paris Olympics.



“The team have actually conquered Africa by winning Afrobasket tournament four times in a row which is equivalent to Africa Cup of Nations in football. As a matter of fact, the last continental triumph some months ago was exceptional being that the victorious team was just put together few weeks to the basketball championship.



“Now, their outing during this year’s Olympics is a further testament of the quality the team exude. In fact, their resilience and passion while in the court are the attributes which should characterise our national values.

“In Paris, they were outstanding in breaking records, including being the first African Basketball team (male or female) to reach the quarter-final stage of the Olympics.



“Indeed, they have been delightful to many who like good sporting display. I believe that honouring these girls as Worthy Ambassadors with a special reception back in Nigeria won’t be out of place.



“Such recognition will certainly make both the players and technical crew of the team who have shown commitment feel appreciated, and be motivated for more exploits in the future as the Basketball World Cup/Championship and more continental engagements approach,” he said.

