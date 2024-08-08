Pan-Afrika Drum Festival 2024: A celebration of African culture, unity in Canada

The city of Toronto recently played host to the second edition of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival, a spectacular event that celebrated the richness of African cultural values.

Held on June 27th and 28th, the festival attracted a diverse array of attendees, including government officials, dignitaries, Afro-Canadians, and cultural enthusiasts from around the globe.

Spearheaded by Prince Segun Akanni, the festival sought to foster global unity and multicultural appreciation through the vibrant mediums of drumming, dance, and art.

The festival commenced with the arrival of several distinguished guests and presentation of their goodwill messages from eminent personalities, underscoring its importance on the international stage.

Among them were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Ghanaian High Commissioner Anselm Sowah, the Nigerian High Commissioner, Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow, and Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown. Their presence signified a profound recognition of the event’s cultural significance and a shared commitment to celebrating diversity.

The atmosphere was electric as the festival began with welcoming speeches and goodwill messages from notable figures.

Prince Segun Akanni, the Chief Convener, delivered a heartfelt speech welcoming all guests and participants.

He articulated the festival’s theme, “Exploring the Dynamism of African Drums and Canadian Multiculturalism for Global Unity, Inclusivity, and Development,” and emphasized the need to preserve African cultural heritage.

Akanni described African culture as dynamic, rich, and accommodating, with the potential to drive growth and stimulate human interactions. He highlighted the drum as a symbol of community growth and sustainable development, stating, “One of Africa’s major heritages is the drum. The beautiful African drum, which comes in different shapes and sizes, is symbolic and serves as a catalyst for community and societal growth, progress, and sustainable development.”

Akanni also referenced scientific studies indicating the benefits of drumming, such as reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation and well-being. In light of this, he announced plans to establish a cultural centre in Toronto, Brampton, or Mississauga. This centre would feature unique paintings, artworks, Canadian and African traditional drums, artefacts, and other cultural and historical items.

Akanni called for support from the Canadian, Ontario, Toronto, and Brampton governments to make this initiative a reality, emphasising the centre’s potential to foster learning and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a goodwill message celebrating Africa’s rich culture and diversity. He noted the significant contributions Canadians of African descent have made across various fields and expressed his appreciation for the festival’s role in highlighting these achievements. Trudeau’s message reflected the Canadian government’s commitment to multiculturalism and its recognition of the festival as an important cultural event.

Ambassador Anselm Sowah, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Canada, applauded Prince Akanni for his passion and dedication to promoting African cultural heritage. Attending the event out of curiosity, Sowah was impressed by the festival’s organisation and presentation, calling Akanni a “cultural superhero.” His message reflected the pride and support of the Ghanaian community for the festival’s success.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commended the festival’s organisers for their dedication to promoting cultural heritage. In his message, he described the festival as an opportunity to explore the dynamism of African drums alongside Ontario’s multicultural tapestry. Ford expressed hope that the festival’s spirit of harmony, diversity, and unity would resonate widely, underscoring the event’s significance in celebrating cultural diversity.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, sent a message highlighting the drum’s pivotal role in African cultural identity and its ability to convey messages of peace and solidarity. He commended Prince Akanni for organising the festival and encouraged participants to be inspired by the rhythms of African drums.

Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton also extended his support, thanking Prince Akanni for his efforts in organising the festival. He expressed pride in the festival’s team and noted the event’s endorsement by the Ooni of Ife as a testament to its cultural significance. Brown’s message highlighted the festival’s role in strengthening bonds between African and Canadian communities.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, also sent a goodwill message, emphasising the importance of cultural heritage in building bridges between communities and nations.

She highlighted how events like the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival can help preserve African traditions while fostering greater understanding and cooperation globally.

Mayor Olivia Chow of Toronto expressed her support for the festival, highlighting its role in promoting Pan-African art and heritage. She noted that the event provided a unique opportunity to learn about drumming, which plays a significant role in ceremonial events and community rituals in Pan-African culture. Chow’s message emphasised the festival’s contribution to fostering community spirit through cultural exchange.

The Osun State Government was well-represented at the festival by Honorable Moshood Olagunju, Osun State Commissioner for Youth, and Olu Jenyo, who represented Chief Ngozi Adeleke, the wife of the Governor of Osun State, as the Mother of the Day.

Their presence underscored the support of Nigerian state governments in promoting cultural initiatives abroad, reflecting a shared vision of cultural preservation and global unity.

The festival featured captivating performances by diverse drumming and dance groups, including the Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival Drummers, Kamingo Cultural Troupe from East Africa, Brazilian Reggae Drummers, Asian Hips Don’t Lie Dancers, Brazilian Samba Dancers, Efik Cultural Troupe, and Ekiti Cultural Troupe. These performances showcased the rich tapestry of global cultural traditions, captivating the audience with their vibrancy and diversity.

A dance competition added excitement to the festival, with cultural troupes competing to showcase their skills and creativity. The competition highlighted the vibrancy and diversity of African dance traditions, underscoring the importance of preserving and celebrating cultural heritage.

The festival’s vibrant atmosphere and diverse performances left a lasting impression on attendees, inspiring them to continue exploring and celebrating the richness of African traditions.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing Canadians, Africans, and Afro-Canadians who have distinguished themselves in cultural promotion and other fields. Honorees included Her Excellency, the First Lady of Osun State, Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke; Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Adeshina Sulaiman Raji; Evangelist Ogunkeyede Ajibola, CEO of UFITFLY Travels; Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kadiri, President of the Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers; Prince Julius Adewale Ojo, Founder of Judicare Foundation, Canada; Her Excellency, Naomi Olapeju Omolola Sigismund, Trade Commissioner of the Republic of Vanuatu to Toronto; and Erelu Funmi Rotiba, Founder of the Imperial House of Culture Limited.

Other honorees included Pastor Elisha Ayantokun, Ambassador Sayo Ojofeitimi (Omo Alade Ogo), Alhaji (Chief) Dr. Bashiru Adisa Olamilekan (Baba Gboin), Lawal Oluwatoyin Mercy (Nee Atewologun), Madam Bunmi Osun, CEO of Bunifad International Inc., and Chief Simeon Ayanleke Ayanlakin, an international African drummer. The awards ceremony celebrated their contributions to cultural heritage and community development, acknowledging their efforts to promote African culture and values.

The Pan-Afrika Drum Festival’s second edition successfully celebrated African cultural heritage while fostering multicultural understanding and collaboration in Canada. The festival underscored the importance of preserving cultural traditions and promoting cultural exchange in a globalized world. By showcasing the beauty and diversity of African culture, the festival left a lasting impression on attendees and set the stage for future celebrations of cultural heritage and unity.

The festival’s success was further highlighted by the presence of Nigerian community associations in Canada, such as the Yoruba Community Association, Igbo Community Association, Olumo Progressive Association, Oyemekun Akure Association of Canada, Ekiti Association of Toronto, and Eko Lagosian Association of Canada. These associations presented goodwill messages, further strengthening the bonds between African and Canadian communities.

As the festival concluded, its impact resonated beyond the event itself, inspiring participants to continue exploring and celebrating the richness of African traditions. The Pan-Afrika Drum Festival remains a prestigious cultural celebration, drawing participants and collaboration from various African countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Uganda, Senegal, and more.

The festival’s success underscores the power of cultural events in bridging divides, fostering understanding, and celebrating diversity. As plans for future editions of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival take shape, the festival promises to continue promoting African culture and values while contributing to a more inclusive and harmonious world. Through its celebration of African cultural heritage, the festival continues to inspire and unite communities, paving the way for a brighter future of cultural exchange and understanding.

