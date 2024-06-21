DSS, others warn Nigerian youth on dangers of drug abuse

Abia Director, Directorate of State Services (DSS), Salami Ajege, has warned Nigerian youths to desist from drug abuse because of its harmful effects on lives and society at large.

Ajege issued the warning at a seminar organised in Umuahia as part of the efforts to check drug abuse among Abia youths.

According to him, the usual alibi mentioned by suspects that they committed crimes under drug influences would not set them free.

The seminar organised by a concerned resident, Mr Chimezirim Nnubia, had as its theme, the “Prevalence of drug abuse and its consequential threat to the society”.

The state DSS boss, represented by an officer in the agency, Ikechukwu Obasi, said that drugs lead people to different crimes.

He said that although most crimes by youths were committed under drug influence, “such claims would not set them free from blame and punishment”.

He, therefore, urged the youths to shun all forms of drug abuse to save the future of Nigeria, given that they constitute the country’s future workforce.

Ajege regretted that only a few ladies attended the seminar and called for more female participation in such seminars, considering that women also indulge in drugs.

The organiser, in a speech, said that it had become urgent to stop the rampant tendency among the youths to abuse drugs.

Nnubia said that most of the drugs being abused were not only dangerous to their health but could result in their death hence the need to stop them before it is late.

He also said that the dire consequences of drug abuse should make everyone to join the fight against the phenomenon.

Also speaking, the Deputy State Commander, Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Binta Anomoris, told the participants to avoid drug abuse at all cost.

“It is alarming that youths sent to school can no longer go to school and many become useless and some even die from drug abuse.

“Curiosity, peer pressure and other reasons make youths to take drugs but there is no excuse for any youth to take to drug abuse.

“Drugs drag you down in life. It makes everyone in the house and community to be afraid of the drug abuser,” Anomoris said.

She warned that they can never control drugs but that drugs will always control them hence the need to shun the act.

On his part, the Deputy Director, Programmes, National Orientation Agency, Abia Office, Ndubuisi Anozie, said that drugs had ruined many lives of prospective successful people.

Anozie said that avoiding drugs means preserving their lives and their future.

He admonished them to think about handing over to their children a drug-free society