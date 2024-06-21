Why border communities need to be vigilant – Immigration boss

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, has charged border communities on the need to be vigilant and to provide useful information to authorities on suspected illegal immigrants.

Nandap gave the charge on Friday while addressing Kongolam border community in Katsina State, as part of her assessment tour to border posts in the country.

According to her, “Nigeria is our country, we need to join hands to ensure peace in the country and our job is to manage the nation’s borders.

“We need your support by giving us information on movement of suspected persons around the border areas, because you know the people who lives amongst you.

“Border communities are critical stakeholders in border security, so we need them to continue to join hands with the service to enable it achieve its mandate.

“Safe border is a safe nation, and the NIS is the lead agency when it comes to border security.

“I am here to assess our border facilities, what do we have and what do we need to deploy, all in an effort to effectively man the borders,” the CGIS stressed.

Nandap also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq, where she solicited for the emirate’s continued support by working with the service to effectively manage the nation’s borders.

Responding, the Emir assured of continuous support to the service to enable it achieve the mandate of securing the borders.

He urged the government to provide the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with all requirements in order to discharge their duties diligently.