DSS DG speaks on his alleged looting of staff subsidy grant

The Department of State Services has said that its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, is giving top priority to staff welfare and judicious application of human and material resources without blemish.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, said this in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday in Abuja, Afunanya said the clarification followed false and malicious publications by one Jackson Ude on his X (Twitter) handle: @jacksonpnb, against the person and office of the DSS Director-General.

He said the allegations were false, adding that neither the D-G nor anyone acting on his directive had looted staff subsidy grants.

Afunnaya said no such grant had been made available to the Service and as such it could not have been looted.

He said Bichi had catered for the welfare of active and retired personnel, adding that it was common knowledge that could be verified by Ude.

He said: “The so called ‘goodbye allowance’ which Ude accused the D-G of granting himself is non-existent.

“It is only an imagination of the writer and his sponsors.

“But assuming the DG is paid any severance package at the end of his tenure, how is that unethical and outside established public service rule?

“While Ude is at his mischief once again and has continued to smear the image of Bichi as well as present him as corrupt, facts at the DSS show otherwise.”

The DSS spokesman added that from his retirement in 2018 and appointment as the DSS D-G, Bichi has remained spartan, accountable, transparent and incorruptible.

Afunanya said the DSS boss had also been resolute in running the Service and showed uncommon commitment in the management of its affairs.

He added: “Notably, the Service is aware of the desperation and antics of Ude and his other hirelings to associate it with unnecessary controversies either during the 2023 Presidential election or the subsequent litigations following it.

“The recent campaign of calumny is one of such, but as always, the DSS boss is unperturbed.

“The Service under him will continue to chart a professional course aimed at internal security of the country.”

Afunanya therefore, urged the public to disregard the falsehood being peddled by Ude, whom he described as a known fake news merchant, whose only stock in trade was to misinform and create division and violence.

He said the DSS boss would take appropriate legal steps to seek redress.