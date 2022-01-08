Dowen College: No evidence Oromoni was bullied, forced to join cult — CP

There is no evidence that the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, was forced to join cult or bullied to death.

This was stated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who spoke with newsmen on Friday.

The briefing focused solely on the events surrounding the death of Oromoni and the release of the suspects in police detention after the release of two autopsy reports and advisory from the Office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Odumosu said: “At the end of diligent investigation carried out so far, there is no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substance against the suspects.

“All the suspects denied the allegations of torture, bullying and administering of poisonous substance to the deceased.

“Allegation that the deceased was being forced to join a cult group was also not established as other students interviewed denied this.”