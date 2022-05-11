Don gives back, offers free Lecturing to two Universities

A University Lecturer, Dr Clement Obadimu, has announced his resolve to offer free lecturing services to two Nigerian universities as part of his contributions to the society especially the education sector.

The universities include the University of Uyo and Akwa Ibom State University, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area both in the state of Akwa Ibom.

Obadimu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom Wednesday that he teaches students on a voluntary basis without collecting money from the two institutions of learning.

He said that what motivated him to venture into lecturing on voluntary services was the need to impact on his society positively; hence, lecturing without collecting wages or salaries was his own little way of contributing to the society.

“I think I want to make an impact, give back to society and I do that in many ways. In the course of saying I want to give back to society, I found myself completing my PHD while still working for my company.

“I realized that my PHD was not being used effectively and I asked myself, `can I go back to society and teach for free’?

“This is because I have that passion for teaching without collecting money”.

Obadimu said that he was, however, satisfied working in a company but that the nature of his job was such that he worked for two weeks for his company and lectures for two weeks.

According to him, the university system gives him the opportunity to meet and share knowledge with other lecturers at the campuses.

Obadimu advised students to utilize opportunities online that could get them certificated within six months to improve their knowledge instead of waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their strike.

The don called on organizations and individuals across the country to join hands with the Federal Government (FG) and ASUU to find ways to resolve the strike to enable students return to classrooms.

—