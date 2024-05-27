Dominican Republic 2024: Flamingos get date, venue for Liberia clash

Liberia’s U17 girls will host World Cup bronze medallists, Flamingos of Nigeria, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on June 9, 2024.

This will be in the first leg fixture of the two teams FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup African qualification series final fixture.

The match in the Liberian capital will kick off at 4pm Liberia time (5pm in Nigeria).

Bankole Olowookere’s maidens have made their way into the fourth and final qualifying round following a 12-0 second round annihilation of their counterparts from Central African Republic, after which they dispatched Burkina Faso’s U17 girls 7-1 on aggregate.

The Liberian girls were the big surprise of the third round, edging out Senegal on the away goal rule after a 2-0 win in Monrovia in the second leg of a tie that the Senegalese thought they had wrapped up after a 3-1 win in Dakar.

The Flamingos will host the return at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on June 14, 2024 starting from 4pm.

The winner on aggregate will emerge as one of Africa’s three representatives at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in the Dominican Republic.

Burundi Vs Kenya and Zambia Vs Morocco are the other fixtures.

FIFA U17 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AFRICAN FINAL QUALIFYING ROUND

Liberia Vs Nigeria

Burundi Vs Kenya

Zambia Vs Morocco.