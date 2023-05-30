Dokpesi’s iconic legacies will live after him, says Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has expressed shock over the death of the late Raymond Dokpesi, saying his iconic legacies would live after him.

Aare Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the late media tycoon and politician played his part by impacting the media world like a colossus, birthing the first private television and radio broadcast in Nigeria, Africa Independent Television (AIT)

and the Raypower 100.5FM.

The Yoruba generalissimo added that the two broadcast stations became the first African broadcast stations to transmit to the USA.

“I received with rude shock the news of the death of one of our brilliant patriots and media tycoon, the late Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

“He was an accomplished and respected businessman, a pioneer in the media industry and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of this country and his community.

“The late Dokpesi’s legacies would surely live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“And I am sure Nigeria’s history would be kind to him, especially on the way he impacted the media world like a colossus.

“The late Dokpesi was a voice in the political milieu, very consistent in his political ideology and remained committed to the core values of life.

“It is very sad that we lost such a philanthropist, iconic media guru

and business man at this time when his wealth of experiences and knowledge would be of great value to the development of Nigeria.

“The late Dokpesi’s ideas and vision would be sorely missed.

“I pray to God for the repose of his soul, even as I pray to God to give the family, friends and business associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.