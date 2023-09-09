Diri preaches non-interference at ex-President Jonathan’s son’s marriage

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, has admonished family members and friends of newly- married couple, former Miss God’sFavour Adolphus and Mr Azibabola Jonathan, son of former President Goodluck Jonathan, to allow them make and correct their mistakes in marriage.

Diri gave the admonition on Saturday, during the solemnization of holy matrimony of the couple at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Otuoke, Bayelsa.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, expressed concern that most marriages are either troubled or broken down as a result of unnecessary third-party interferences.

Speaking further at the wedding ceremony, which had the former President in attendance, Gov. Diri enjoined the newly-wed to be polite, prayerful and patient with each other in their relationship as husband and wife.

He particularly advised Jonathan to obey God’s commandment concerning marriage to love his wife, and avoid the use of abusive language to safeguard her integrity and dignity.

The Bayelsa State Chief Executive, who congratulated Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan on their successful wedding ceremony, further urged them to be best friends and learn how to easily admit their mistakes and forgive each other.

His words: “As husband, don’t abuse her at all because nobody likes being abused. Abuse reduces integrity and dignity. Once somebody loses integrity, the person can be reactive and resistant.

“Whenever she does something wrong, don’t abuse her, particularly with your hands. I know it is easier to say than to do. So, you can occasionally use the mouth to abuse with love to correct her.

To the parents of the newly married, Diri said “allow your children who are now married to live and make their mistakes and correct themselves by themselves, telling the new couple, “From today, don’t go anywhere for advice. Rather, be special adviser to each other.”

In a sermon, titled: “They Shall Become One Flesh,” drawn from Genesis Chapter One, Verse 24, the Archdeacon of St Stephen’s Deanery, Otuoke, Venerable Justice Ikiogha, emphasised the need for the newly-married couple to make unity of purpose their watchword.

He posited that for a marriage to succeed, the husband and wife must tolerate each other and make every necessary adjustment in case of differences in their psychological, cultural and ideological tendencies.

Ikiogha, who admonished Mr and Mrs Jonathan to be humble and kind to each other, however, stressed the need for the couple not to abandon their extended families and friends on the altar of independence.

Highlights of the church wedding included the exchange of marital vows and special prayers for the couple.

Other dignitaries who attended the holy matrimony were the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Newton Igwele, and his power counterpart, Hon. Tonyon Ebitei.

Also in attendance were the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Hon. Federal Otokito; his Science, Technology and Communication counterpart, Dr. Promise Ekio; the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogbia Council, Mizodiome Ibu; that of Southern Ijaw LGA, Lucky Okodeh; and a former Commissioner for Education in Bayelsa State, Hon. Tobias James.