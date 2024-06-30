Diri, Muftwang sign MoU on solar power, others

Two Governors: Dioye Diri of Bayelsa State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on power, renewable energy, agricultural products that will change the narratives in their respective states for positive growth at the FIN Annual International Business Round Table and Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony Celebrating Outstanding Leaders.

The MoU will also allow Baymat Energy and Africa Energy Council to invest in the two states to provide hydro, solar and gas power to help create jobs and alleviate poverty

The event, which took place on Friday in Lisbon, Portugal, also witnessed the conferment of FIN- Forbes Best of Africa Awards on six exceptional leaders from Africa while recognising their remarkable achievements and contributions to the continent’s growth and development.

The esteemed awardees are:

*Governor Mutfwang (Plateau) – Forbes Best of Africa Visionary Leadership Award;

*Governor Diri (Bayelsa)- Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Leadership Award);

*Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria (Forbes Best of Africa Lifetime Achievement Award in Diplomacy);

Also Read:

*Mr. Clement Oluranti Buari, Director, Strategy Management Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Forbes Best of Africa Leadership Excellence in Strategy Management Award);

*Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman & MD of O&L Leisure (Pty) Ltd, Namibia (Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Corporate Leadership Award); and

*Beatriz Franck, Founder and CEO of BEFRAN LdaGroup, Namibia (Euroknowledge Outstanding Female Entrepreneur Award)

Speaking on the essence of the awards in a statement signed by the FIN’s Director of Investment, Promotion and Strategy, Kenneth Beregha, the organisers disclosed that the six individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to their respective fields, inspiring positive change and growth in their countries and across the continent.

The statement added that the award ceremony was put in place to celebrate their achievements and reinforced the importance of leadership, entrepreneurship, and diplomacy in shaping Africa’s future.

In her keynote address at the event, the Chairman of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Olayinka Fayomi, welcomed dignitaries and guests to the 2024 Annual International Business Roundtable and Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony.

She emphasised FIN’s commitment to fostering global trade, knowledge sharing, and sustainable business practices.

Fayomi also highlighted FIN’s achievements, including its long-standing relationship with international media and its appointment as a representative of Forbes in Africa. She announced upcoming FIN events in 2024.

The Chairman encouraged attendees to leverage the platform for networking and building connections, emphasising FIN’s role in unlocking Africa’s potential. Her speech set the tone for a day of insightful discussions, celebrations, and recognition of outstanding achievements in African business.

It is instructive to note that Diri signed the MoU on behalf of Bayelsa State Government and Faction AI represented by co founder Max Garza III – Faction AI Smart City for $1billion while Muftwang signed on behalf of Plateau State Government and Faction AI -represented by co founder Max Garza III – Faction AI Smart City for $1billion.

Other agreements signed by Muftwang and Diri are as follows:

➢ Bayelsa State and CTO Council Youth Training – CTO Council, is an American registered company specializing in technology training and assisting applicants in securing tech employment abroad. This investment is 5 Million Dollars

➢ Plateau State and CTO Council Youth Training – CTO Council, is an American registered company specializing in technology training and assisting applicants in securing tech employment abroad. This investment is $5million

➢ Bayelsa State Government of Nigeria And UmojaKingdom Estates, LLC

➢ Umoja Kingdom Estates,LLC – Purchase Guarantee to buy Fruits and Vegetables from Bayelsa State for 10million Dollars

➢ Umoja Kingdom Estates,LLC – Purchase Guarantee to buy Fruits and Vegetables from Plateau State for $10million D

➢ Spire Inc USA – 100 Million Dollars Investment for Agricultural Investment

➢ Baymat International venture in partnership with Africa Energy Council represented by VP -ChinnanMclean-Dikwal announced $200 million investment in solar power in Plateau state

➢ Baymat International venture in partnership with Africa Energy Council represented by VP -ChinnanMclean-Dikwal announced $200 million investment in solar power in Bayelsa state

Proposed Projects for Plateau State according to the concept paper:

-Palm Waste to Bioenergy

-Solar Power Investment Facilitation

-Greenhousing for Export-Oriented Agriculture

-Smart City Development

-Export-Focused Agriculture

-Supply of Buses

-Training for Youth

-Glass Manufacturing Plant

-$200 million Agricultural Investment Bond

Proposed Projects for Bayelsa State according to the concept paper

-Green Ship Disposal

-Palm Waste to Bioenergy

-Solar Power Investment Facilitation

-Greenhousing for Export-Oriented Facilitation

-Smart City Development

-Export-Focused Agriculture

-Supply of Buses

-Training for Youth

-Glass Manufacturing Plant

-200 Million Dollars Agricultural Investment Bond