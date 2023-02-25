Diri laments late arrival of materials in polling units

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, has blamed poor logistic arrangements for the delay in the deployment of electoral materials by INEC to polling centres.

Diri, who spoke with Journalists on reports of non-arrival of voting materials in polling centres across the state, urged INEC to ensure that it extended the deadline for voting to make up for the time lost in late arrival of materials.

“We appeal to INEC to ensure it extends time to allow for the lost hours the electorate had to wait for voting materials.

“Then, for insecurity, there is so much that has been done in terms of security, we have not heard any major security breach.

“We are collating the security report, we will deal with them accordingly to ensure that everybody is allowed to cast their votes peacefully.

“And I believe that Bayelsa will be peaceful; Bayelsa will witness one election that will be transparent and very peaceful.”

While commending the smooth operation of the BVAS machines, he said “the time for accreditation and voting is one that I commend INEC on.

“So for me, if it continues that way, it is one development that has come to stay, I believe we should continue with it and then move beyond BVAS because the ultimate goal is electronic voting.

“Once we adopt electronic voting, we may have conquered electoral fraud,” he said.