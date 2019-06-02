The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has declared interest in the Kogi State governorship election.

Melaye, according to available inform action,. made his intention known during a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party leaders in his Ayetoro-Gbede constituency on Saturday.

He also went on Twitter shortly after the meeting on Saturday to simply say: “Kogites!! Here am I send me.”

The governorship election in Kogi State has been scheduled for November 16, 2019 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.