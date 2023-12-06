Details of how new UK work visa will affect Nigerians, others

Details have emerged on how the new United Kingdom work visa will affect Nigerians and others seeking to work in the country.

The new rules for securing a work visa in the United Kingdom were released on Monday by the country.

According to the announcement made by the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, Nigerians and other foreigners wishing to immigrate to the United Kingdom will need to earn at least £38,700.

The rules also imposed a ban on care workers bringing family members to the UK.

It further stated that care workers hiring from abroad must also be registered with the regulator.

It also stopped hirers from hiring from overseas at a cheaper rate.

As such, the shortage occupation list that allows for hiring of overseas workers for 20 percent less than the going rate has been scrapped.

The salary tHershel for foreign workers has been hiked from £26,200 to £38,700.

People already in Britain wanting to bring loved-ones on a family visa will also need to earn £38,000.

The new rules also stipulated that skilled workers must now earn at least £37,800 to get a work visa

Cleverly said: “Approximately 120,000 dependants accompanied 100,000 care workers and senior care workers in the year ending September 2023.”

In a post on Monday on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “Immigration is too high.

“Today we’re taking radical action to bring it down.

“These steps will make sure that immigration always benefits the UK: Banning overseas students from bringing their families to the UK unless they are on postgraduate research degrees.

“Stopping immigration undercutting British workers and scrapping the 20 per cent going rate salary discounts offered for shortage occupations.”