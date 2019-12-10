France boss Didier Deschamps has signed a new contract that will keep him in charge of Les Bleus until 2022.

Deschamps’ previous deal was due to expire following the conclusion of Euro 2020, but following a successful spell in charge of the national team, he has been given the security of being able to work through until the end of their World Cup defence in Qatar.

The former Marseille coach, who is in an exclusive club of men to win the World Cup as both a player and a coach, was first appointed to the role following the disappointing showing at Euro 2012 under the guidance of Laurent Blanc.

He has since overseen a record 100 games with France, of which he has picked up an impressive 65 victories, scoring 196 goals in the process.

His greatest triumph came in 2018, when he guided Les Bleus to their second World Cup and first since 1998.

Playing with a shrewd tactical approach, which was dovetailed with devastating pace on the counterattack, France were able to dispatch the likes of Argentina and Belgium en route to the final, where they proved much too strong for Croatia in a 4-2 victory.

Two years earlier, Deschamps suffered the disappointment of defeat in the final of Euro 2016, which his nation hosted, going down to a 1-0 loss against a Portugal side that showed the type of pragmatism that he learned from for two years later in Russia.