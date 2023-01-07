Deschamps extends France contract until 2026

France manager Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with Les Bleus until 2026.

The 54-year-old led France to the final of the 2022 World Cup, seeking to make his nation only the third team in history to clinch successive titles after scooping the crown in 2018.

France lost on penalties to Argentina in the final, though, leading to uncertainty over whether Deschamps would continue in his role beyond the end of the calendar year.

Zinedine Zidane has long been linked with the position, and he is understood to have held off on returning to club management in the hope of succeeding Deschamps at the Stade de France.

However, the FFF have now confirmed that Deschamps will remain in charge until 2026, seeing him lead Les Bleus into the Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 campaigns.

The former midfielder – who won the World Cup as a player with France in 1998 – took over from Laurent Blanc in 2012 and has won 90, drawn 26 and lost 24 of his 140 games in charge so far.

As well as winning the 2018 World Cup, Deschamps also led France to UEFA Nations League glory in the 2020-21 campaign and the Euro 2016 final, where they lost to Portugal.

France face the Netherlands, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar in their Euro 2024 qualifying section and will take on Oranje in their opening Group B game on March 24.